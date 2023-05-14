Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 105 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,905,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Dollar General by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after purchasing an additional 596,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 513,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,397,000 after purchasing an additional 268,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $218.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.10 and a 200-day moving average of $231.69. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

