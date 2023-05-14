DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Shares of DDI stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $12.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleDown Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,876,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,007 shares in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

