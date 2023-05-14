Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives GBX 724.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 724.67 ($9.14).

Several research firms have issued reports on DRX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.83) to GBX 625 ($7.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 952 ($12.01) to GBX 940 ($11.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.88) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Drax Group stock opened at GBX 599.60 ($7.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 467.20 ($5.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 823.50 ($10.39). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 615.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 623.38. The company has a market cap of £2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,855.24, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 12.60 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 44,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.68), for a total transaction of £233,394.80 ($294,504.48). In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 44,120 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.68), for a total value of £233,394.80 ($294,504.48). Also, insider Andy Skelton bought 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 637 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £39,774.28 ($50,188.37). Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

