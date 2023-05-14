Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Critical Analysis

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Dycom Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Dycom Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of OriginClear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dycom Industries and OriginClear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dycom Industries 0 1 4 0 2.80 OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Dycom Industries currently has a consensus target price of $125.80, indicating a potential upside of 30.50%. Given Dycom Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dycom Industries is more favorable than OriginClear.

This table compares Dycom Industries and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dycom Industries 3.73% 16.43% 6.02% OriginClear -103.99% N/A -197.92%

Volatility and Risk

Dycom Industries has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dycom Industries and OriginClear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dycom Industries $3.81 billion 0.74 $142.21 million $4.74 20.34 OriginClear $10.38 million 1.18 -$10.79 million $0.01 1.00

Dycom Industries has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear. OriginClear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dycom Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dycom Industries beats OriginClear on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

About OriginClear

(Get Rating)

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision and development of water cleanup technology. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.