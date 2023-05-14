Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 1st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 433.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $597.42 million, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.17. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,458.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 38.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,672,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,635,000 after buying an additional 325,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 79.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 38,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 949.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 100,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.