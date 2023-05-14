Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Down 15.9% in April

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

