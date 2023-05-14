Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Down 15.9% in April

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
