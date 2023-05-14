eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,528 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Down 1.9 %

EBAY stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.