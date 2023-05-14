ECN Capital (ECN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect ECN Capital to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.
Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$3.14 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$2.34 and a 52-week high of C$7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$770.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
