ECN Capital (ECN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect ECN Capital to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$3.14 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$2.34 and a 52-week high of C$7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$770.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.09.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.16.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

