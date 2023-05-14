Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 975.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity

Edison International Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $73.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.70%.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.