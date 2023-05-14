Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 32 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $333.20 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $348.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.65 and its 200 day moving average is $333.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.