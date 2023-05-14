Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.04.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $462.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $468.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.74 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

