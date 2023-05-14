Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys New Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 89,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BBD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Further Reading

