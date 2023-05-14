Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.2 %

AMETEK stock opened at $145.42 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.34.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

