Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $251,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5,625.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Trading Down 0.4 %

ASML Profile

ASML stock opened at $647.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $698.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $640.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.