Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 110 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $200.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.05 and its 200 day moving average is $209.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

