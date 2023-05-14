Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) by 188.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 24.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 98.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com cut shares of Centrus Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $15,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $15,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,627,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,895,663.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEU opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.03.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

