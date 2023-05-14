Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $61.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($67.00) to GBX 5,380 ($67.89) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($72.56) to GBX 5,790 ($73.06) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.