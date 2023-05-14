Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 240 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,836,000 after acquiring an additional 925,805 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,936,000 after acquiring an additional 846,158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,632,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,177,000 after acquiring an additional 819,573 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 213.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,551,000 after acquiring an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $84,643,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $135.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

