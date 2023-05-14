EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.36

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.36 and traded as high as $52.88. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $52.88, with a volume of 318,315 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44.

EDP – Energias de Portugal ( OTCMKTS:EDPFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

