Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ELAN. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $8.57 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.