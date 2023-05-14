Elizabeth E. Reed Sells 825 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 825 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $13,686.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,176.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TVTX opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.09% and a negative net margin of 130.98%. The business had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $157,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

