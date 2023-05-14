Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Endeavor Group stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $661,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $661,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,006 shares of company stock worth $9,040,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

