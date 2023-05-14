Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,491,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,558,000 after acquiring an additional 246,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,863,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,494,000 after purchasing an additional 159,535 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Entergy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,034,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,300,000 after purchasing an additional 97,463 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Entergy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,082,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,318,000 after purchasing an additional 331,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Entergy by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,391,000 after buying an additional 386,705 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

