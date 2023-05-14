Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Equitable were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,925 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Equitable by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 176,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Equitable by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,565 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $23.47 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

