Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Update

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Eramet Trading Up 0.8 %

ERMAY stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Eramet has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49.

About Eramet

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Manganese, Nickel, Mineral Sands, and Lithium. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives. The Nickel division engages in mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications.

