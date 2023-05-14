Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) vs. Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Critical Analysis

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00 Essex Property Trust 4 9 8 0 2.19

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alpine Income Property Trust and Essex Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 40.63%. Essex Property Trust has a consensus price target of $248.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.33%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 70.78% 11.49% 5.68% Essex Property Trust 29.84% 8.29% 3.92%

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $9.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essex Property Trust pays out 122.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Alpine Income Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Essex Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $45.57 million 4.74 $29.72 million $2.32 6.62 Essex Property Trust $1.64 billion 8.44 $408.32 million $7.54 28.56

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

