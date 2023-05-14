EuroDry (EDRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($1.51). EuroDry had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter.

Get EuroDry alerts:

EuroDry Trading Down 0.7 %

EDRY opened at $15.30 on Friday. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of EuroDry

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on EuroDry from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 304.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EuroDry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of EuroDry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About EuroDry

(Get Rating)

Eurodry Ltd. is a provider of worldwide ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.