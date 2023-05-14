EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 557 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

