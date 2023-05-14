EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 87 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

EL opened at $199.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.