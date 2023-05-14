EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 963.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 67,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 284,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 84,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $47.87.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.