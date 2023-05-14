EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 793.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Twilio by 631.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Twilio by 34.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,045,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,532,000 after purchasing an additional 777,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,744,000 after purchasing an additional 707,908 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Twilio by 59.6% in the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,668,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,330,000 after purchasing an additional 623,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.11.

Twilio stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

