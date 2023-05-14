EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,412 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1,824.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

