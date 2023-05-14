EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 892 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $54.21 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

