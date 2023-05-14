EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 763 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,249 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,337,000 after buying an additional 1,487,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after buying an additional 981,635 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,080,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,118,000 after buying an additional 476,115 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,669,438,000 after buying an additional 426,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $143.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

