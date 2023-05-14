EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 768 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 3.0% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LII opened at $288.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.57. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $291.80.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $792,333.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,129.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LII. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

