Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 327.91% and a negative return on equity of 175.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Evoke Pharma

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

