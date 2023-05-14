Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after buying an additional 2,002,148 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,979,000 after buying an additional 1,531,782 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Exelon’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

