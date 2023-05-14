Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $105.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $427.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.71 and a 200-day moving average of $110.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

