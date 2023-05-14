Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 148.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $105.78 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

