Fetch.ai Market Cap Hits $197.61 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $197.61 million and approximately $19.92 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00055849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00040955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,840,330 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

