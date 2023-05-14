Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fidus Investment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 134,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 96,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.86%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

