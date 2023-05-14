Financial Comparison: TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) & Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of TuSimple shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Risk and Volatility

TuSimple has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.78, indicating that its share price is 278% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $8.69 million 21.38 -$732.67 million ($2.02) -0.41 Sharing Economy International $320,000.00 4.25 -$4.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares TuSimple and Sharing Economy International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sharing Economy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TuSimple.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TuSimple and Sharing Economy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 4 5 2 0 1.82 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

TuSimple presently has a consensus price target of $14.08, indicating a potential upside of 1,601.09%. Given TuSimple’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -4,697.76% -36.09% -33.77% Sharing Economy International -1,310.41% N/A -115.64%

Summary

TuSimple beats Sharing Economy International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Sharing Economy International

(Get Rating)

Sharing Economy International, Inc. engages in the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. Its business includes Sharing Blocks, ECrent, Buddigo, 3D Discovery, AnyWorkspace, JEBE Production, and Dyeing Machines. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.