Financial Review: eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) and Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH)

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) and Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares eXp World and Ohmyhome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get eXp World alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World 0.18% 3.15% 1.84% Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eXp World and Ohmyhome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World $4.44 billion 0.45 $15.44 million $0.05 261.80 Ohmyhome $7.03 million 42.70 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

eXp World has higher revenue and earnings than Ohmyhome.

56.6% of eXp World shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of eXp World shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for eXp World and Ohmyhome, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eXp World 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ohmyhome 0 0 0 0 N/A

eXp World presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.95%. Given eXp World’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe eXp World is more favorable than Ohmyhome.

Summary

eXp World beats Ohmyhome on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA. The company was founded by Glenn Darrel Sanford on July 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Bellingham, WA.

About Ohmyhome

(Get Rating)

Ohmyhome Limited is a one-stop-shop property technology platform which provides end-to-end property solutions and services to end customers directly to help them buy, sell, rent, renovate their homes and more with a single application. Ohmyhome Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.