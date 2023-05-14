Financial Review: Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) versus H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) and Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Purplebricks Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H. Lundbeck A/S $2.59 billion 8.45 $209.69 million $0.88 25.00 Purplebricks Group $95.12 million 0.08 -$57.06 million N/A N/A

H. Lundbeck A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Purplebricks Group.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purplebricks Group has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for H. Lundbeck A/S and Purplebricks Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H. Lundbeck A/S 0 4 1 0 2.20 Purplebricks Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

H. Lundbeck A/S currently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.91%. Given H. Lundbeck A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe H. Lundbeck A/S is more favorable than Purplebricks Group.

Profitability

This table compares H. Lundbeck A/S and Purplebricks Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H. Lundbeck A/S 6.74% 13.74% 7.16% Purplebricks Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S beats Purplebricks Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

(Get Rating)

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. It has a partnership agreement with Verantos to focus on a study to enable real-world evidence in support of migraine therapy; and collaboration with Rgenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

About Purplebricks Group

(Get Rating)

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services. The company offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.