First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 158,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,000.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 145,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.