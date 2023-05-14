First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
