Flywire Co. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Flywire in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

FLYW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.60 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $30.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $170,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,602.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $170,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,602.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 27,138 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $789,987.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,219,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,736 shares of company stock worth $5,600,100. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

