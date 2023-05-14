Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (FOSLL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on May 31st

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.

