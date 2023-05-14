Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $93.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.07. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $85.37 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The stock has a market cap of $488.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

