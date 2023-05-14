Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $490,918,000 after buying an additional 78,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 561,339 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,558,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $147,838,000 after buying an additional 386,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $145,274,000 after buying an additional 323,649 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $62.47 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,861,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,861,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,502,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDCE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

