Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.91.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SNX opened at $87.85 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,206.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,627. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

